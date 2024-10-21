Mangoceuticals ‘refutes’ claims by Eli Lilly regarding sale of tirzepatide

“Mangoceuticals (MGRX) learned earlier this morning that Eli Lilly (LLY) has made certain public claims alleging, and has stated that it has filed a lawsuit against MangoRx claiming, that MangoRx improperly copied its weight-loss medicine, Zepbound and Mounjaro. MangoRx strongly refutes any and all claims made by Eli Lilly regarding the sale of compounded tirzepatide. MangoRx believes it has strong arguments against Eli Lilly’s claims and intends to vigorously defend itself in this matter. MangoRx’s focus is, and will continue to be, providing access to safe and efficacious products to serve patients who have been deemed medically appropriate to consume its products by U.S. licensed practitioners. MangoRx remains committed to its mission and plans to continue to enhance patient care by offering new and innovative solutions while striving to comply with federal, state and local regulatory guidelines.”

