News & Insights

Markets
MGRX

Mangoceuticals Opts For Strategic Alternatives

October 22, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX), a provider of men's health and wellness products, announced on Tuesday that its Board has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to unlock, and maximize shareholder value.

The list of potential strategic alternatives may include, but not limited to potential mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and others.

This initiative will be undertaken in parallel with MangoRx's current business operations.

MGRX was trading down by 5.35 percent at $2.300 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.