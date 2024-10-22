Mangoceuticals Opts For Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX), a provider of men's health and wellness products, announced on Tuesday that its Board has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to unlock, and maximize shareholder value.

The list of potential strategic alternatives may include, but not limited to potential mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and others.

This initiative will be undertaken in parallel with MangoRx's current business operations.

MGRX was trading down by 5.35 percent at $2.300 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.