Mangoceuticals To Merge With Nuclea Energy, Advancing Nuclear Microreactor; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Nuclea Energy Inc., a nuclear technology company developing the Morpheus microreactor. The deal is designed to bring Nuclea's lead-cooled, factory-built micro-modular reactor to public markets amid rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and hyperscale data centers.

Under the agreement, a newly formed Mangoceuticals subsidiary will amalgamate with Nuclea, making the resulting company an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Mangoceuticals. Holders of Nuclea common shares will receive exchangeable shares in the Mangoceuticals subsidiary, which can be swapped on a one-for-one basis for Mangoceuticals common stock and will carry equivalent economic and voting rights, subject to Nasdaq limits.

Nuclea, founded in 2023 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is advancing its Morpheus reactor through an 18-month development roadmap toward regulatory and commercial readiness. Mangoceuticals CEO Jacob Cohen highlighted the importance of advanced nuclear solutions in meeting surging power demand, noting that microreactors offer inherently safe designs and are well suited for data centers, defense installations, and remote sites.

Electricity demand in the U.S. is projected to rise sharply after two decades of stability, driven by AI expansion, electrification and reshoring of manufacturing. Mangoceuticals believes nuclear power is one of the few scalable, carbon-free technologies capable of delivering continuous baseload electricity, positioning the Morpheus microreactor as a strategic solution.

MGRX has traded between $0.16 and $2.75 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.29, down 46.88%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.63, up 117.95%.

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