Mangoceuticals Launches PeachesRx, A Women's Telehealth Brand For Wellness And GLP-1 Treatments

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) a Texas-based public company specializing in men's wellness products and services Thursday announced PeachesRx, a new women's health and wellness brand offering advanced, convenient treatments tailored to women's unique needs. These innovative products will be accessible through a secure telemedicine platform at www.PeachesRx.com.

PeachesRx will launch with a focus on compounded GLP-1 receptor agonists, a proven class of medications that support weight loss by regulating appetite and glucose metabolism. With women accounting for nearly 70% of GLP-1 prescriptions for weight loss, PeachesRx aims to address their specific metabolic needs through an accessible and affordable telehealth-driven solution.

The demand for GLP-1 weight loss treatments among women is surging, with the global GLP-1 market for weight management expected to surpass $48 billion by 2030, driven primarily by female users. The global women's health market, valued at $49.33 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $68.53 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.1% CAGR. In the U.S., the women's telehealth sector is expanding due to rising awareness, demand for remote care, and personalized medicine. PeachesRx is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering tailored GLP-1 solutions through its secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform.

With women accounting for over 60% of telehealth users, the demand for convenient, personalized healthcare is on the rise. PeachesRx aims to transform access by offering affordable, effective, and medically supervised treatments through its secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform.

PeachesRx aims to lead in women's telehealth by combining a seamless user experience with high-quality care. Launching with GLP-1 solutions, the brand sets the stage for future expansion into areas like sexual health, hair growth, and hormone therapy. The company is committed to establishing PeachesRx as a premier name in women's telehealth.

