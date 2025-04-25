Mangoceuticals Enters Wellness Pouch Market, Appoints Tim Corkum To Lead New Unit

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX), announced Friday a strategic move into the rapidly expanding oral pouch market through the acquisition of all IP and assets from Smokeless Technology Corp., a Canadian innovator in stimulant and functional pouches.

The deal includes product formulations, supplier relationships, distribution rights, and manufacturing know-how. Mangoceuticals plans to integrate these technologies into its existing MangoRx and PeachesRx brands, while also exploring pharmaceutical-enhanced pouch formats.

The U.S. nicotine pouch market hit $3.13 billion in 2024, with functional wellness pouches expected to drive global oral pouch market growth past $37 billion by 2032, per Skyquest data.

As part of the expansion, Mangoceuticals has appointed Tim Corkum, former President of JUUL Labs Canada and ex-Philip Morris International executive, to lead its new pouch division. Corkum brings deep experience in smoke-free product strategy and regulatory navigation.

CEO Jacob Cohen said, "This acquisition fast-tracks our entry into one of the most disruptive consumer wellness categories. With the leadership of Tim Corkum and our DTC infrastructure, we expect to unlock major growth opportunities."

Mangoceuticals aims to leverage its existing compounding pharmacy relationships, influencer marketing, and upcoming Diabetinol product launch to accelerate commercialization in the nutraceutical pouch space.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. acted as exclusive financial advisor on the deal.

Currently, MGRX is trading at $1.67, down by 20.2 percent on the Nasdaq.

