Mangoceuticals Defends Against Eli Lilly Allegations

October 21, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( (MGRX) ).

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MangoRx), a company specializing in men’s health products via telemedicine, has refuted allegations from Eli Lilly claiming it copied weight-loss medicines. MangoRx is committed to defending against these claims and continuing to provide safe and innovative solutions for patients. The company emphasizes its dedication to regulatory compliance and enhancing patient care while addressing potential risks and uncertainties in the financial landscape.

