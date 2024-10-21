News & Insights

Mangoceuticals To Defend Against Eli Lilly's Lawsuit Over Alleged Copying Of Weight-Loss Drugs

October 21, 2024 — 11:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) announced that Eli Lilly has made public allegations and filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that MangoRx improperly copied its weight-loss medications, Zepbound and Mounjaro.

In response, MangoRx categorically denies all claims made by Eli Lilly regarding the sale of compounded tirzepatide. The company believes it has robust arguments to counter Eli Lilly's allegations and is committed to vigorously defending itself in this matter.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
