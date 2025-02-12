Mangoceuticals Advances Antiviral Research On Avian Flu Prevention For Poultry

(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX), on Wednesday announced advancements in its research to combat avian influenza or H5N1 in poultry using its patented respiratory illness prevention technology.

The company has engaged Vipragen Biosciences for independent efficacy studies, leveraging the same technology previously shown to reduce lung viral load in Phase I animal studies.

The new research will assess the feasibility of a non-pharmaceutical, water-based solution to prevent avian flu in poultry by adding GRAS or Generally Recognized as Safe ingredients to drinking water.

The solution aims to offer a practical, cost-effective alternative to traditional vaccines, helping reduce the spread of avian flu while mitigating financial losses in the poultry industry.

With over 148 million birds culled in the U.S. since 2022 due to the outbreak, the study could play a critical role in stabilizing the global poultry market and reducing rising costs in the industry.

Mangoceuticals is optimistic about the potential for this water-based antiviral solution to revolutionize disease prevention in poultry farming, pending successful results from the ongoing Phase II animal studies.

