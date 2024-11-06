Manganese X Energy Advances Battery Hill Project

Manganese X Energy Corp (TSE:MN) has released an update.

Manganese X Energy Corp. is advancing its Battery Hill project in New Brunswick by initiating a resource definition drilling program to enhance mineral resource estimates and conducting ore sorting tests to potentially improve mining efficiency. The company is also working on providing high-purity manganese samples for battery manufacturers, aiming to strengthen its position in the North American EV market.

