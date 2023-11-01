Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (NSE:MRPL) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 80.38

The average one-year price target for Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (NSE:MRPL) has been revised to 80.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 76.50 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.60% from the latest reported closing price of 103.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRPL is 0.01%, an increase of 17.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 8,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,789K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 896K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 640K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

