Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (NSE:MRPL) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (NSE:MRPL) has been revised to 76.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 68.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.08% from the latest reported closing price of 84.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRPL is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 8,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,789K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 896K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 640K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

