Mandrake Resources Unveils Promising Utah Lithium Project

October 21, 2024 — 05:35 pm EDT

Mandrake Resources Ltd (AU:MAN) has released an update.

Mandrake Resources Ltd has announced a significant milestone with a maiden inferred resource estimate of 3.3 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent at their Utah Lithium Project, highlighting its potential as a top-tier lithium brine asset in the U.S. The company is well-positioned with existing infrastructure and plans to enhance lithium extraction through partnerships with leading Direct Lithium Extraction providers, with further developments expected to boost shareholder value. Additionally, Mandrake remains financially strong with $14.9 million in cash, supporting upcoming strategic initiatives.

