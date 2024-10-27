News & Insights

Mandrake Resources Boosts US Lithium Project Potential

October 27, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Mandrake Resources Ltd (AU:MAN) has released an update.

Mandrake Resources Ltd has announced a significant inferred resource estimate of 3.3 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent at its Utah Lithium Project, marking it as a premier lithium brine asset in the US. The company has also secured a supply agreement with Electroflow Technologies for its direct lithium extraction pilot plant, supported by successful initial testing. Additionally, Mandrake has received a $1 million grant from the US Department of Energy to advance its well re-entry projects, reinforcing its strong financial position with $13.7 million cash on hand.

For further insights into AU:MAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

