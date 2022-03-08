Mandiant (MNDT) Stock Rallies 16% on Google Takeover Report

Mandiant MNDT stock jumped 16% on Monday after subscription-based tech sector news website The Information reported that Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is in talks to buy the cybersecurity firm.

Per a reliable source, The Information stated that Google is looking to beef up its cloud security capabilities and bolster its cloud computing business in a bid to better compete against Microsoft MSFT.

Mandiant’s security platforms simplify security infrastructure for organizations by protecting against, detecting and responding to cyber-attacks before the security of vital systems is compromised. Therefore, its takeover will primarily boost Alphabet’s wholly-owned subsidiary Google‘s cybersecurity portfolio.

The latest report of The Information comes a month after Bloomberg declared that Microsoft is holding talks to acquire the treat intelligence company. However, Bloomberg on Monday stated that Microsoft pulled out of those discussions as it believes, Mandiant’s security portfolio isn’t strategically fit.

In the post pandemic era, cybersecurity became a mission-critical, high-profile requirement, given the growing exposure to sophisticated cyber threats. It is noteworthy that Mandiant’s FireEye had discovered SolarWinds’ breach a year ago. MDNT has been making a significant progress ever since by capitalizing on growing demand for cybersecurity on the back of its powerful Advantage Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The cybersecurity solution provider will provide intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions and services, thus allowing Google to prepare for, investigate, prevent, respond to and remediate cyberattacks across cloud infrastructure. This, in turn, will expand Google’s tool base for customer protection from cybersecurity attacks.

Per the latest Mordor Intelligence report, the global cybersecurity market size is projected to reach $352.25 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% during the 2021-2026 period. Growing demand for cybersecurity owing to the slew of data violations seems a positive for Mandiant.

Mandiant, Alphabet and Microsoft currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. MNDT has jumped 17.9% in the past year, while GOOGL and MSFT rallied 25.9% and 22.6%, respectively.

