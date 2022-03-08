Mandiant (MNDT) Soars 16.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Mandiant MNDT shares soared 16.1% in the last trading session to close at $22.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 29.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Mandiant’s stock appreciated after The Information reported that Google is in talks to buy the cybersecurity firm to beef up its cloud security capabilities in an effort to better compete against Microsoft.

This computer security software company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -275%. Revenues are expected to be $129.5 million, down 47.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Mandiant, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MNDT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mandiant is a member of the Zacks Security industry. One other stock in the same industry, Check Point Software CHKP, finished the last trading session 4.3% lower at $139.70. CHKP has returned 13.8% over the past month.

For Check Point , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.5% over the past month to $1.54. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Check Point currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.