Mandiant (MNDT) Q3 Loss Widens, Sales Top, Stock Down 6%

Shares of Mandiant MNDT plunged 5.5% on Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected bottom-line result for third-quarter 2021. The cyber defense, intelligence and response solution provider posted a non-GAAP loss from continuing operations of 15 cents per share, which is wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 6 cents.

However, Mandiant’s third-quarter revenues of $122 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120 million. Also, the top-line registered a 22% increase from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $100 million.

This was Mandiant’s first quarterly results, following the divestiture of its FireEye Product business. On Oct 8, the company completed the sale of its FireEye Product business to a consortium led by the private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash transaction worth $1.2 billion.

Pursuant to the asset divestiture, Mandiant classified FireEye Product business as discontinued operations and henceforth the business hasn’t been included in third-quarter financial results from continuing operations.

Annualized recurring revenues increased 26% year over year to $264 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 400 basis points year over year to 61% for continuing operations.

The company reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $32.4 million for the third quarter, 13.7% higher than the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $28.5 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Mandiant exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.23 billion, which were marginally down from $1.25 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $89.9 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Guidance

Mandiant provided fourth-quarter guidance for continuing operations. For the quarter, management anticipates revenues between $129 million and $133 million.

The company projects non-GAAP gross margin of 61-62%. Non-GAAP operating margin is estimated between negative 20% and negative 22%. Mandiant expects non-GAAP loss per share from continuing operations in the band of 12-13 cents.

