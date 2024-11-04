Mandarin Oriental Boosts Board with Luxury Sector Expert

Mandarin Oriental International (SG:M04) has released an update.

Mandarin Oriental International has appointed Scott Woroch, a seasoned expert with over 30 years in the luxury hospitality sector, as an Independent Non-Executive Director. This move enhances the company’s board composition to 50% Independent Non-Executive Directors, reflecting its commitment to diverse and strategic governance. Woroch’s extensive experience with luxury brands is expected to strengthen the company’s development strategies.

