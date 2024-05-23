Mandarin Oriental Advances Global Luxury Presence

Mandarin Oriental International (GB:MDOB) has released an update.

Mandarin Oriental International Limited has refreshed its strategy to enhance its luxury brand and expand globally, with a focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences and creating shareholder value. The company has recently rebranded and opened new properties, with three more hotels scheduled to launch in 2024, and has seen a significant increase in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) in the first quarter of the year.

