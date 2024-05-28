Mandalay Resources Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) has released an update.

Mandalay Resources Corporation reported a successful Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all resolutions, including the re-election of seven directors and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor. The votes represented 39.14% of outstanding shares, with high approval rates for both director nominees and the auditor. The company highlighted its focus on increasing production and reducing costs at its gold-antimony mine in Australia and gold mine in Sweden.

