Mandalay Resources (MNDJF) Price Target Decreased by 11.52% to 2.35

The average one-year price target for Mandalay Resources (OTC:MNDJF) has been revised to 2.35 / share. This is an decrease of 11.52% from the prior estimate of 2.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.33 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mandalay Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDJF is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.95% to 884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 763K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDJF by 35.44% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

