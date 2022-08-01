US Markets
ETRN

Manchin secures commitment for completion of troubled pipeline project

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday.

The commitment from Democrats Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the pipeline to be completed and "streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure," the news outlet reported, citing Manchin's office.

The pipeline project has faced legal setbacks and is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETRN EQT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular