Manchin secures commitment for completion of troubled pipeline project

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday.

The commitment from Democrats Biden, Schumer and Pelosi will be used to pass legislation for the pipeline to be completed and "streamline the permitting process for all energy infrastructure," the news outlet reported, citing Manchin's office.

The pipeline project has faced legal setbacks and is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.