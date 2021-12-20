Manchin Drops Support For Build Back Better. What’s Next For Biden’s Big Social Plan?

The Biden administration’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB) has an uncertain future. And it’s all because of one man: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who told Fox News on Dec. 19, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.”

The House of Representatives voted in November to pass the social spending package that would lower some education and healthcare costs and extend the expanded child tax credit. All but one Democrat and zero Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which mirrors how brutal the debate among lawmakers over its passage has been.

Members of Congress have negotiated the price tag for the package for months, bringing it down from an original cost of $3.5 trillion to the current $1.7 trillion. Democrats expected to pass the legislation without help from Republicans, using the reconciliation process to approve it with a simple majority in the Senate rather than a typical passage, which requires two-thirds of members.

But Manchin has been the sole holdout among Democrats in the Senate, citing the cost of the spending package and repeatedly raising concerns about its contents. In the Fox News interview, Manchin explained that the ongoing pandemic and economic elements like inflation made the BBB Act untenable.

Without his vote, there’s no chance of the bill passing in the Senate.

Here’s what’s next for the spending package.

What’s in the Bill?

Though the Senate version of the bill was destined to change, the House of Representatives’ version would be paid for by mix of taxes on the wealthy individuals and on businesses, including a 5% surtax on individuals making more than $10 million, a new corporate minimum tax of 15% and a 1% tax on stock buybacks.

Here are some of the key components from that version of the package.

Extend the Child Tax Credit Expansion

The American Rescue Plan (you might know it as the last stimulus package that passed in March 2021) greatly expanded the child tax credit—but only temporarily. The credit, which was boosted from $2,000 to $3,600 per child under age 6 ($3,000 per child ages 6-17), is being sent out in monthly payments to households who opt-in.

Though Biden originally wanted to make the changes permanent, the BBB includes just a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit.

The child tax credit payments have already made a notable impact on families. According to analyses of the direct payments, they’ve significantly reduced food scarcity and lifted 3 million children out of poverty as of August of this year.

Read More: The Monthly Child Tax Credit Calculator

Paid Family and Medical Leave

The pandemic exacerbated the country’s need for paid family and medical leave. Before lawmakers stepped in with temporary expansions, there was no pay protection for workers who had to take time off to care for children or sick loved ones. The BBB includes a provision to change that.

The bill provides four weeks (20 days) of paid family and medical leave. The leave program would replace earnings on a sliding scale, with the lowest-paid workers receiving a greater percentage of their income during their leave period than higher earners.

The BBB originally provided 12 weeks of paid leave, but the measure was hotly debated as Democrats in Congress narrowed in on an agreement on the size and scope of the package. At one point, paid family and medical leave was completely eliminated, before being added back in at this reduced level.

Lower Child Care Costs

Child care costs have become increasingly burdensome for families over the years, and the pandemic hasn’t helped alleviate them. According to the Center for American Progress, an independent nonpartisan policy institute, average monthly licensed child care costs range from $889 to over $1,300, depending on the child’s age and setting of the care. Child care providers are passing on increased operating costs for PPE and higher hourly wages for workers, leaving families struggling to keep up.

The BBB would also make preschool free for 3- and 4-year-olds and create an affordable child care program.

Lower Higher Education Costs

Rising education costs aren’t unique to the pandemic, but reining them in has long been a priority for Biden. Now, taking out student loan debt to obtain a degree is the norm—but it’s significantly impairing young people’s progress toward significant life milestones, such as starting a family or buying a home.

The BBB would increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $550, for a total of just over $7,000 per academic year. Pell Grants, which don’t need to be repaid, are awarded to students who show the greatest financial need to attend college.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) would receive about $9 billion in investment to subsidize tuition for students coming from lower-wage families.

The BBB originally included two years of free community college, but it got nixed during negotiations.

Improve Medical Access and Care

The BBB has multiple medical provisions that would increase access to health care and lower its costs for Americans, especially the elderly.

Currently, more than two million people with incomes below the poverty line could qualify for Medicaid, but their states didn’t adopt the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, leaving these people in what’s referred to as the Medicaid coverage gap. The BBB act would close this gap by providing premium tax credits to them through 2025. It also extends Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, established in the American Rescue Plan, through 2025.

In addition, the BBB includes a provision to implement a $35 monthly cap on insulin expenses and allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with manufacturers, including for Part D and Part B drugs. Out-of-pocket prescription drug spending for seniors will be capped at $2,000 per year, and a hearing aid benefit will be established for Medicaid recipients.

What’s Next for the Build Back Better Act?

The Senate had discussed trying to vote on the BBB Act before Christmas. Without Manchin—who made his comments after Congress had signed off for the holiday season—the bill is essentially dead in the water.

Manchin says he’s shared his concerns throughout about the existing piece of legislation, saying in a statement that greater budgetary transparency is crucial to gain his support, as well as avoiding increasing national debt.

The White House has insisted that the bill is fully paid for via increased taxes for the wealthiest Americans, but the Congressional Budget Office’s report found the bill would slightly raise the budget deficit over the next 10 years.

The estimate didn’t include additional revenues that would be generated from additional IRS enforcement on tax evaders, which the White House argues makes the estimate too conservative.

Though it seems that Manchin is set in not supporting the BBB, it could be another power play to force the Senate to reconsider parts of the package before teeing up a vote at the start of the year.

And Senate Democrats aren’t giving up yet, either. “Nearly all of us were disappointed by the decision to delay floor consideration of the Build Back Better Act because Senator Manchin could not come to an agreement with the president,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a letter to colleagues. “However, neither that delay, nor other recent pronouncements, will deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward.”

Senate Democrats will meet virtually on Dec. 21 to discuss next steps. The next Senate session in Washington will begin on Jan. 3.

