Manchester United: Abnormal Price Strength in a Weak Market

When a stock rises rapidly, it can often attract seller’s attention. The logic behind this is:

· Investors often see the rapid price move as a sign that the stock is overvalued and may decide to sell to lock in significant gains before the stock falls.

· The rapid appreciation in price can also hit price targets previously set by investors and analysts or existing sell orders set by traders in the event of rapid price appreciation.

· Higher valuations and the expectation of a short term pullback may suck in potential short sellers (traders betting on potential price depreciation).

Manchester United MANU is a UK-based operator of commercial services and broadcasting for Manchester United Football Club, one of the most iconic soccer franchises in the world. The club competes in the Premier League, the highest division in the English football league system. Manchester United is to soccer what the New York Yankees are to baseball or the Los Angeles Lakers are to basketball.

A few weeks ago, reports emerged that the iconic football club was seeking to sell itself after years of frustrating performance on the field. Though the stock’s performance has been lackluster recently, investors cheered the news. Manchester United’s stock rose 61% for the week of November 25th in reaction to the report.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pictured: MANU launched higher by 60% in under a week and has moved sideways since. The stock is on the brink of breaking out to new highs even in a weak market.

What has happened since then is even more interesting. Over the past few weeks, the stock merely retraced 10% of the move before beginning to rise again. The stock’s abnormal strength and seller’s unwillingness to ring the register suggests that the stock’s move may not be done yet.

Historical Precedent

Finding historical comparisons to this type of strength are few and far between, although they do exist. In 2013, Tesla TSLA ran up in a similar fashion by more than 50% in just a few weeks before surrendering little of its gains. Axon Enterprises AXON, formerly known as Taser (TASR), flew higher by more than 100% before moving sideways over the next few weeks. It is important for investors to realize that these gigantic moves were not the end of the stock’s appreciation but rather the beginning. Both stocks went on to have multi-bag moves over the next few years.

While it is difficult to predict the future, MANU’s stock has some ingredients of past winners, including:

· A strong Zack’s Ranking of 2.

· The potential catalyst of being purchased.

· A strong price run up over a short period of time with little selling.

· Relative strength in a weak market. While the major indices are struggling, MANU is attempting to break out.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.