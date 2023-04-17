Manchester United tanks on report that Glazers scrapped sale plan

April 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Manchester United PLC MANU.N fell 13% on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to remain as owners of the British soccer club.

The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Glazers began looking at options including new investment or a potential sale of the club in November, 17 years after they bought the 20-time English champions for 790 million pounds ($977.31 million).

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O was in talks about a "major" investment as the auction of the Premier League soccer club entered its final stages, Sky News reported on Saturday.

A small portion of the club's shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The market capitalization was about $3.6 billion as of Friday's close.

($1 = 0.8083 pounds)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

