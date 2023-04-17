US Markets
MANU

Manchester United tanks on report that Glazers scrapped sale plan

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS RADBURN

April 17, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Manchester United PLC MANU.N fell 13% on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to remain as owners of the British soccer club.

The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Glazers began looking at options including new investment or a potential sale of the club in November, 17 years after they bought the 20-time English champions for 790 million pounds ($977.31 million).

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc CG.O was in talks about a "major" investment as the auction of the Premier League soccer club entered its final stages, Sky News reported on Saturday.

A small portion of the club's shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The market capitalization was about $3.6 billion as of Friday's close.

($1 = 0.8083 pounds)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU
CG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.