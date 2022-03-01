Markets
MANU

Manchester United Slips To Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) announced Tuesday a second-quarter net loss of 1.4 million British pounds or 0.86 pence per basic share, compared to a net income of 63.9 million pounds or 39.17 pence per basic share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings per basic share for the quarter was 4.54 pence, compared to 21.69 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 7.3 percent to 185.4 pounds from 172.8 pounds in the same quarter last year.

Broadcasting revenue declined 20.5 percent to 86.4 pounds, while commercial revenue grew 2.9 percent to 64.4 pounds and matchday revenue soared to 34.6 pounds from 1.5 pounds last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MANU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular