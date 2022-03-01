Manchester United Slips To Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) announced Tuesday a second-quarter net loss of 1.4 million British pounds or 0.86 pence per basic share, compared to a net income of 63.9 million pounds or 39.17 pence per basic share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings per basic share for the quarter was 4.54 pence, compared to 21.69 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 7.3 percent to 185.4 pounds from 172.8 pounds in the same quarter last year.

Broadcasting revenue declined 20.5 percent to 86.4 pounds, while commercial revenue grew 2.9 percent to 64.4 pounds and matchday revenue soared to 34.6 pounds from 1.5 pounds last year.

