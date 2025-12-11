Manchester United Slips To Loss Q1; Reiterates Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Manchester United plc (MANU) Thursday reported loss before income tax of 8.46 million pounds for the first quarter, compared with profit before tax of 1.63 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.

The company had net finance costs of 21.46 million pounds for the quarter compared with net finance income of 8.59 million pounds last year.

Net Loss was 6.64 million pounds or 3.85p per share, compared with net profit of 1.33 million pounds or 0.78p per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Manchester United posted adjusted loss of 2.56 million pounds or 1.48p per share, wider than 349,000 pounds or 0.21p per share last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA increased 13.5 percent to 26.9 million pounds from 23.6 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined 2.0 percent to 140.3 million pounds from 143.1 million pounds in the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenues of 640 million pounds to 660 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA of 180 million pounds to 200 million pounds.

