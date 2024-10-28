Manchester United says Erik ten Hag has left role of manager

Manchester United (MANU) said in a statement: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.” Shares of Manchester United are up 2% to $16.33 in premarket trading.

