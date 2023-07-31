Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in $1.1 bln 10-yr deal

Adds detail on partnership and background throughout

July 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N on Monday renewed the soccer club's partnership with official kit supplier Adidas ADSGn.DE for 10 more years and a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

The new deal, ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season starting next month, will continue the partnership until June 2035, the club said.

According to the company's latest annual report, the original agreement with Adidas links a part of the yearly payments to the club's participation in the Champions League.

A failure by the club to play in the Champions league for two more consecutive seasons reduces its annual payments by 30% of the applicable amount, according to the deal.

United is still in talks to sell itself after American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year.

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

