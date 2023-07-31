News & Insights

Commodities
MANU

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership for another 10 years

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

July 31, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N said on Monday it renewed its partnership with Adidas ADSGn.DE as the Premier League Club's official kit supplier for another 10 years and a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.