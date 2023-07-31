Manchester United renews Adidas partnership for another 10 years

July 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N said on Monday it renewed its partnership with Adidas ADSGn.DE as the Premier League Club's official kit supplier for another 10 years and a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

