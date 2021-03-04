Manchester United quarterly revenue rises 2.6%

March 4 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc MANU.N said its total revenue rose 2.6% in the last three months of 2020, helped by an increase in broadcasting revenue.

The club said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 172.8 million pounds ($239.97 million) and profit was 63.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(Reporting by Keith Weir in London and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

