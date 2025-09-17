Manchester United Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) announced Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss of 3.9 million British pounds or 2.26 pence per basic share, sharply narrower than 36.3 million pounds or 21.44 pence per basic share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss per basic share for the quarter was 3.16 pence, compared to adjusted loss per basic share of 15.79 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 15.4 percent to 164.1 pounds from 142.2 pounds in the same quarter last year.

Commercial revenue surged 23.9 percent to 88.2 million pounds, broadcasting revenue edged up 0.8 percent to 38.7 million pounds and matchday revenue increased 14.1 percent to 37.2 million pounds from last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects revenues of 640 million pounds to 660 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA of 180 million pounds to 200 million pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

