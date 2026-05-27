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Manchester United Q3 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Increases FY26 Guidance

May 27, 2026 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) posted a third quarter net loss of 11.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 2.7 million pounds, a year ago. Basic loss per share was 6.83 pence compared to a loss of 1.57 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 84.7 million pounds, up 65.4%. Adjusted basic profit per share was 2.95 pence compared to a loss of 3.19 pence.

Third quarter total revenue was 189.5 million pounds, an increase of 18.1% from last year. Commercial revenue was 82.4 million pounds, an increase of 10.3%.

For fiscal 2026, the company increased its revenue guidance to 655 million to 665 million pounds. The company also increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to between 200 million and 210 million pounds.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Manchester United shares are up 4.91 percent to $20.69.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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