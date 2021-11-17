Manchester United Q1 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) announced Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 15.5 British pounds or 9.53 pence per basic share, sharply wider than 30.3 pounds or 18.58 pence per basic share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss per basic share for the quarter was 7.67 pence, compared to 15.12 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 16.1 percent to 126.5 pounds from 109.0 pounds in the same quarter last year.

Broadcasting revenue declined 9.0 percent to 43.3 pounds, while commercial revenue grew 7.9 percent to 64.4 pounds and matchday revenue soared to 18.8 pounds from 1.7 pounds last year.

The company will pay semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share on 7 January 2022, to shareholders of record on 1 December 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 30 November 2021.

