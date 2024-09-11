Manchester United Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Issues FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) posted a fourth quarter net loss of 36.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 2.9 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 21.44 pence compared to a loss of 1.79 pence. Adjusted EBITDA declined to 19.3 million pounds from 43.2 million pounds. Adjusted basic loss per share was 15.79 pence compared to a loss of 6.18 pence.

Fourth quarter revenue from contracts with customers declined to 142.21 million pounds from 167.33 million pounds, prior year.

For fiscal 2025, the company introduced revenue guidance of 650 million pounds to 670 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of 145 million pounds to 160 million pounds.

Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the club commenced a business transformation plan. In total, the club expects to realize annualized cost savings of approximately 40 million pounds to 45 million pounds, before implementation costs of 10 million pounds. The club expects to realize these savings over fiscal 2025 and 2026.

