Manchester United posts Q2 loss on Omicron hit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Manchester United posted a net loss of 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million) for the second-quarter from a profit a year ago, as broadcast revenue dropped after some games were postponed in December due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The English soccer club's broadcast revenue fell 20.5% to 86.4 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue grew 7.3% to 185.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)

