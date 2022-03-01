Manchester United posts Q2 loss on Omicron hit

March 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N posted a net loss of 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million) for the second-quarter from a profit a year ago, as broadcast revenue dropped after some games were postponed in December due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The English soccer club's broadcast revenue fell 20.5% to 86.4 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue grew 7.3% to 185.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

