Manchester United Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Total Revenue Up 17.4%

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) posted a third quarter net loss of 2.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 71.5 million pounds, last year. Basic loss per share was 1.57 pence compared to a loss of 43.12 pence. Adjusted loss was 5.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 40.6 million pounds. Adjusted basic loss per share was 3.19 pence compared to a loss of 24.47 pence. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 51.2 million pounds from 13.7 million pounds, last year. Third quarter total revenue was 160.5 million pounds, up 17.4% from prior year.

For fiscal 2025, the company tightened its revenue guidance to 660 million pounds to 670 million pounds, and expects to be at the higher end of this range. The company also increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to between 180 million pounds and 190 million pounds.

