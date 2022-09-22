Manchester United Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Total Revenue Up 26.1%

(RTTNews) - Manchester United (MANU) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss of 20.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 33.7 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted loss per share was 12.38 pence compared to a loss of 20.67 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at 8.4 million pounds, an improvement of 20.0%.

Pretax loss was 91.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 42.1 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 43.46 pence compared to a loss of 66.08 pence.

Fourth quarter revenue from contracts with customers increased to 118.45 million pounds from 94.01 million pounds, last year. Commercial revenue was 63.4 million pounds, an increase of 22.4%. Broadcasting revenue was 33.7 million pounds, a decrease of 15.5%.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects total revenues to be in a range of 580 million pounds to 600 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of 100 million pounds to 110 million pounds.

