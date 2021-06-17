US Markets
Manchester United posts loss in third quarter

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc MANU.N posted a 21.7 million pounds ($30.20 million) loss in the first three months of 2021, with total revenue down 4.4% from last year on a loss of matchday sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.7185 pounds)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

