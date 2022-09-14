Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Manchester United Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Manchester United had UK£591.5m of debt, up from UK£533.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has UK£95.8m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£495.7m. NYSE:MANU Debt to Equity History September 14th 2022

A Look At Manchester United's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Manchester United had liabilities of UK£464.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£636.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£95.8m as well as receivables valued at UK£104.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£900.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Manchester United has a market capitalization of UK£2.05b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Manchester United's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Manchester United reported revenue of UK£559m, which is a gain of 16%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Manchester United had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at UK£77m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through UK£6.3m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Manchester United insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

