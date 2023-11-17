News & Insights

MANU

Manchester United nears $33 per share stake deal with Ratcliffe - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

November 17, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds shares, details on the deal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United's MANU.N American owners, the Glazer family, are set to finalise a $33 per share deal with Jim Ratcliffe that will see the British billionaire acquire a 25% stake in the English soccer club, Sky News reported on Friday.

Its U.S.-listed shares jumped 5% in premarket trading. The club did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Glazer family had last year said they were looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

The deal was yet to be finalised and remained the subject of ongoing negotiations, Sky News reported.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.