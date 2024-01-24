Manchester United (MANU) Unveils Official E-Commerce Partner

Manchester United plc MANU has chosen SCAYLE to be its official e-commerce platform partner, which is expected to launch later this year.



The company entered into this partnership hoping to house the most modern e-commerce platform in the industry, which is subject to continuous enhancements post launch. The ongoing evolution of the new platform aligns with the company’s goal of offering a top-tier direct-to-consumer experience for its global fan base.



Moreover, in consideration of its fans’ satisfactory element, Manchester United appointed the newly partnered company to operate a new direct-to-consumer platform, which is based on and utilizes the SCAYLE commerce engine. This appointment aims to provide a captivating and personalized experience, having the ability to swiftly adapt to fast-changing requirements.



The company is optimistic on the new strategic partnership with SCAYLE as it believes to have achieved a milestone through it, dedicated to enhancing its fans’ e-commerce experience.

Strategic Collaborations Bode Well

Manchester United intently focuses on strategic collaborations to increase and diversify its product offerings, aimed to cater to the ever-changing demand preferences of its customer fan base. In 2023, the company reported seven collaborations having a mix of new and renewed contracts.



Recently, on Dec 8, 2023, it extended its long-term partnership with MLILY to further enhance and improve the wide range of high-quality and comfortable relaxation product offerings for its players as well as consumers. Furthermore, on Nov 16, 2023, MANU announced a multi-year global partnership with WOW HYDRATE, making it the official sports hydration partner. This partnership aims to deliver high-impact campaigns, highlighting the popular drinks brand with United’s global fanbase.



Shares of MANU have gained 9.5% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 22% growth. Nonetheless, the company’s uptrend in ticket sales and attendance, attributable to its accretive collaboration initiatives, is likely to spark growth momentum in the upcoming period.

