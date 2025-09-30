Manchester United (MANU) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 23.29

The average one-year price target for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has been revised to $23.29 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of $20.20 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.97% from the latest reported closing price of $15.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manchester United. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANU is 0.30%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 33,198K shares. The put/call ratio of MANU is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,024K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,575K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 38.11% over the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 4,810K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 10.31% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,811K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 2,840K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Breach Inlet Capital Management holds 1,096K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 22.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANU by 49.96% over the last quarter.

