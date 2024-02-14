Manchester United (MANU) Moves 8.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Manchester United MANU shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $21.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Manchester United's shares rose as James A. Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, prolonged the deadline for his tender offer to buy up to 13.2 million Class A ordinary shares of the club. Originally scheduled to end on Feb 13, 2024, the offer has now been extended to Feb 16, 2024. Ratcliffe received approval from the Premier League for his purchase of a 25% stake in the club, while awaiting approval from the Football Association. In late December, the club agreed to sell Ratcliffe the stake for $33 per share, concluding lengthy discussions about a potential sale.

This soccer club is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +114.3%. Revenues are expected to be $245.09 million, up 24.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Manchester United, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 675% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MANU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Manchester United is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL), finished the last trading session 4.6% lower at $40.25. TNL has returned 9.2% over the past month.

Travel + Leisure Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.4%. Travel + Leisure Co. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.