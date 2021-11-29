Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MANU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that MANU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.49, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANU was $15.49, representing a -25.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.86 and a 8.63% increase over the 52 week low of $14.26.

MANU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Walt Disney Company (DIS). MANU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports MANU's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the manu Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MANU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MANU as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (MVP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MVP with an decrease of -7.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MANU at 5.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.