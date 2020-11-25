Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Dividends
Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MANU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that MANU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANU was $16.15, representing a -21.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.48 and a 33.91% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

MANU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). MANU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MANU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 140%, compared to an industry average of -15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MANU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

