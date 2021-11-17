MANU

Manchester United first-quarter loss narrows as fans return

Manchester United Plc's quarterly loss narrowed as the end of COVID-19 curbs in England allowed fans to return to its Old Trafford stadium at full capacity, offsetting a rise in salaries since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in August.

The club, owned by the American Glazer family, posted a loss of 15.5 million pounds ($20.85 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with a loss of 30.3 million pounds in the year-ago period when COVID-19 disrupted sporting calendars and shuttered stadiums. ($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

