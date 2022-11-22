US Markets
Manchester United exploring strategic options, including sale

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United MANU.N said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club.

Fans of the team have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy.

"As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," the company said in a statement.

Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticised for loading debt onto the club. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012.

