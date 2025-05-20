MANCHESTER UNITED Earnings Preview: Recent $MANU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MANCHESTER UNITED ($MANU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $162,312,600 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.
MANCHESTER UNITED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of MANCHESTER UNITED stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,473,300 shares (+1209.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,555,497
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,488,989 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,490,866
- LINDSELL TRAIN LTD removed 723,015 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,464,266
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 634,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,010,778
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 238,032 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,115,838
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 215,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,821,300
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 205,807 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,694,013
MANCHESTER UNITED Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MANU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
