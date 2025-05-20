MANCHESTER UNITED Earnings Preview: Recent $MANU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MANCHESTER UNITED ($MANU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $162,312,600 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

MANCHESTER UNITED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of MANCHESTER UNITED stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANCHESTER UNITED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MANU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

