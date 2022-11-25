Markets
Manchester United Climbs After Glazier Reportedly Explores Sale

November 25, 2022 — 10:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are trading more than 20 percent on Friday morning on reports that the Glazier family is exploring a sale of the team. Other reports said Amancio Ortego of the fashion chain Zara, Apple as well as Saudi Arabia are interested in the soccer club.

Currently, shares are at $22.20, up 18.09 percent from the previous close of $18.80 on a volume of 17,864,124.

