Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Manchester United plc (MANU) said that Richard Arnold has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer of Manchester United after 16 years with the club.

Patrick Stewart will take over as interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as General Counsel, with Richard continuing to provide transitional support until the end of December. A search process will be carried out for a new permanent Chief Executive Officer.

